Trump Weighs Pirro's Future After Charges Dropped

President Donald Trump is considering the future of U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro after she dropped charges against former Olympian David Hearn, who was accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The charges were dismissed after it was revealed that the damage was due to a contractor's botched work, not vandalism, as initially claimed by Trump.

Trump criticized Pirro for "choking" and "folding like an umbrella" after the decision, expressing his disappointment during a meeting at the White House on Monday (August 3). The president has not yet decided on Pirro's future, stating in California on Tuesday (August 4) that he hasn't "made a determination" yet.

The controversy began when Hearn was accused of damaging the pool's lining, but evidence showed the damage resulted from a rushed and flawed installation. The Department of the Interior confirmed the findings, leading to the dismissal of charges against Hearn and three others accused of similar offenses.

Despite the evidence, Trump maintained his stance on social media, insisting the damage was caused by vandals. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum supported Trump's claims, stating that his department provided all necessary evidence.

Hearn's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the indictment with prejudice, preventing future charges. They criticized the government's rush to indict without sufficient evidence, citing political pressure from Trump's public comments.

As the situation unfolds, Trump has yet to comment on the dismissal of charges against the other defendants. The case has become a political flashpoint, highlighting the challenges faced by the Trump administration in reshaping Washington, D.C.