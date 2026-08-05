Weezer Enlist All-Star Cast For ‘C.E.O.’ Music Video: Watch

Weezer dropped a music video for their new single "C.E.O." that features a star-studded cast.

The new clip sees frontman Rivers Cuomo and his bandmates dealing with the "passage of time and the pressures of trying to meet the demands of your own inner C.E.O.," per a press release via Consequence.

In the video, the group is joined by other "executives," played by actors like Rob Riggle, Giovanni Ribisi and Christopher Mintz-Plasse as well as pro skater Tony Hawk.

The new song is from the band's upcoming self-titled LP, unofficially named The Gold Album, which drops Aug. 21.

Weezer is also gearing up to hit the road this fall for a 32-city North American arena tour. The outing follows the band's sold-out "Voyage to the Blue Planet" tour in 2024, which celebrated 30 years of the Blue Album.

Watch the music video below.