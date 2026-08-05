Yanks' Lombard Homers In Debut After Brother Does Same

On Tuesday (August 4), the Lombard brothers made baseball history with remarkable debuts. George Lombard Jr. hit a home run in his second at-bat during his Major League debut for the New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Jacob Lombard, also homered in his second at-bat for Single-A Jupiter, the St. Louis Cardinals' affiliate. Both home runs came off breaking balls with nearly identical launch angles and exit velocities, making the day unforgettable for the Lombard family.

George Jr., MLB's No. 20 prospect, showcased his defensive skills with a smooth double play and contributed to the Yankees' 2-0 victory. The 21-year-old is the youngest Yankees infielder to debut since Derek Jeter in 1995. His parents, Judy and George Sr., who is the Detroit Tigers' bench coach, watched from Yankee Stadium. They had planned to attend Jacob's debut in Florida but changed plans after George Jr.'s promotion.

Jacob, the Miami Marlins' first-round draft pick, ended his night 1-for-4 with a walk, helping Jupiter to a 5-3 win. The Lombards' achievements highlight their high baseball IQs and dedication to the sport. Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised George Jr.'s maturity and athleticism, saying, "He's put together an outstanding year."

The brothers' shared success and support for each other were evident. George Jr. advised Jacob to stay calm and enjoy the game, while Jacob encouraged his brother to do the same. Their father, George Sr., emphasized the importance of enjoying the moment, saying, "There's going to be a roller coaster of rides in this game. So, have fun, soak it all in."