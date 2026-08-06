A$AP Rocky Reveals Rihanna Is Back In The Studio

In a recent interview on "The Jason Lee Show," A$AP Rocky revealed that Rihanna is back in the studio, working on new music. This announcement, made on Wednesday (August 5), comes as a surprise to fans who have been eagerly awaiting new material from the pop star since her last album, "ANTI", was released in 2016.

During the interview, Rocky dismissed rumors that their growing family was keeping Rihanna out of the studio. He said, "She in the studio right now. Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe. Bro, she work. She cooking, bro. Damn. I'mma get in trouble for this."

Rihanna, who has been busy with her Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty brands, has three young children with Rocky. Despite her business commitments and family life, she has managed to return to her musical roots, much to the delight of her fans. The rapper's revelation has reignited speculation about the long-awaited ninth studio album, often referred to as "R9" by fans.

Rihanna's last major performance was at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023, and she made a surprise guest appearance earlier this year. In the years since "ANTI", she has released a few standalone tracks, including "Friend of Mine" for "The Smurfs Movie" soundtrack in 2025.

As fans eagerly anticipate her new music, Rocky's comments provide hope that Rihanna's next album is actively taking shape.