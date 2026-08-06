Alex Warren was supposed to host a world premiere but what he got instead was an hour of beautifully controlled chaos — one that spilled his new music out to fans a lot faster than his label probably planned.

Live from the iHeartRadio Theatre in Los Angeles, the iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE Premiere with Alex Warren billed itself as the debut of the singer's new single, "RESCUER." It delivered that and far more: a late-night-style variety show, a parade of surprise guests, and a running gag involving one very tempting red button that slowly pulled the whole production off the rails — exactly as intended.

A Jonas Roast and a Cue-Card Catastrophe

Warren's opening monologue barely got going before Joe Jonas hijacked the screens with a pre-recorded video, framed as friendly advice for Warren's hosting debut. It played more like a roast. "Someone told me they're letting you host your own late night show? Whoever let you do that should be fired — personal opinion," Jonas deadpanned, before signing off with the perfect kicker: "If you get lost or mess up a cue, just remember, I won't be watching."

The Red Button That Ran the Show

Then came the device that quietly stole the entire premiere: an "ominous" red button, introduced with a dramatic lighting and sound cue. Warren asked the audience whether he should press it. They screamed yes. He obliged — and out spilled "CRY WOLF," an unreleased track blasted straight to the crowd.

"That was the goal of the show, right? Leak the entire album," Warren joked, half in on it, half already losing control. From there, the button became the night's engine: every press either leaked another song or revealed another guest, and Warren leaned into the runaway-host bit with real comic timing.

The next press brought a curtain reveal and a music sting: Bryce Alakai, who joined Warren at a full talk-show set and settled into an easy co-host groove. The two ran a "Finish the Lyric" game with fans pulled into the hot seat, cueing up snippets of "Ordinary" and "Fever Dream" for contestants to complete. The twist came in the final round, when Warren rolled a track called "Emerald Eyes" — then sheepishly admitted it was unfair, because it was actually a brand-new, unheard song. Naturally, the button reappeared, and "Emerald Eyes" leaked in full.

Mila Kunis Stops By

If the crowd thought the surprises were topping out, a curtain cue proved otherwise, revealing Mila Kunis as the night's marquee guest. She joined Warren on the talk-show set for a genuine sit-down interview — until, fittingly, the red button interrupted them. In the show's cheekiest beat, Kunis herself walked over and pressed it, cutting her own segment short and cueing up the moment everyone came for.

The 'RESCUER' Video World Premiere

With the button's help, the screens lit up for the world premiere of the "RESCUER" music video — the centerpiece of the entire event and the last thing radio listeners heard before the broadcast took its hard out. From that point, the party belonged entirely to TikTok. Alex spent the back half leaning into the livestream. He broke down the making of the "RESCUER" video, opened the floor to fan questions pulled from TikTok chat and iHeartRadio's Talk Back feature plus brought audience members up for a quick Q&A.

Freya Skye, the WildChild Wheel and a Confetti Finale

For the home stretch, one more button press revealed rising pop star Freya Skye alongside a spinning "WildChild" Wheel. The two traded TikTok memories and — of course — leaked even more music, including a "WildChild" snippet, teasing the era to come. When the wheel handed Skye the honors, she slammed the red button one final time, triggering a massive confetti drop and "Fever Dream" as every guest returned to the stage. Warren used the closing minutes to talk up his WildChild release and read out the final TikTok like count before thanking TikTok, iHeartRadio, his guests, the live audience and fans at home.

Across a single hour, Alex Warren premiered a single, dropped a music video, teased an album, and turned a straightforward broadcast into the kind of unpredictable, share-everything event built for the TikTok age.