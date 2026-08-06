Bengals To Play Starters In Preseason Opener

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced that they will play their starters, including quarterback Joe Burrow, in their preseason opener against the Detroit Lions next Thursday (August 13). Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed this decision, continuing his strategy from last year when the starters also played in the preseason opener. Taylor believes that participating in exhibition games helps the team start the regular season on a stronger footing.

Burrow, who has been a standout performer for the Bengals, will take the field despite the risks associated with playing starters in preseason games. This decision is part of a broader plan to reshape the Bengals' offense into a more modern unit. During training camp, the team has experimented with new offensive strategies, including increased use of pre-snap motion and play-action plays, which are expected to enhance their performance this season.

The decision to play starters in preseason games is not without controversy. As noted by Cincy Jungle, some fans and analysts are concerned about the potential for injuries, especially given Burrow's history. However, Taylor remains confident that the benefits outweigh the risks.

In addition to Burrow, other key players are expected to participate in the game. Yahoo Sports reports that the Bengals have been focusing on integrating new offensive schemes during training camp, which could be showcased during the preseason.

The Bengals' approach contrasts with the trend of resting starters during preseason games, reflecting Taylor's commitment to preparing his team for a successful regular season. The decision to play starters will be closely watched as the Bengals aim to build on their recent successes and make a strong start in the upcoming NFL season.