Bucs GM: No Plans To Trade Vea, "Loves" Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht addressed concerns regarding two key players, nose tackle Vita Vea and quarterback Baker Mayfield, during a press conference today (Thursday, August 6). Licht confirmed that the team has no intention of trading Vea, despite the player's request due to stalled contract extension talks. Vea, who is entering the final year of his contract, has been a crucial part of the Buccaneers' defense. However, negotiations for a new deal have been challenging, with Licht acknowledging the difficulty of balancing team needs and player desires.

Meanwhile, Licht expressed the franchise's strong support for Mayfield, who recently voiced his dissatisfaction with a two-year extension offer. According to Yahoo Sports, Mayfield felt the offer was "disrespectful" and "undervalued" him. The proposed deal would have placed him among the top five quarterbacks in terms of salary, but Mayfield was reportedly unhappy with the contract's length. Despite the tension, Licht emphasized the team's appreciation for Mayfield, stating, "We love Baker and want him to be a part of our future."

The Buccaneers face a challenging offseason, with several key players, including Mayfield and Vea, approaching free agency. Licht's comments suggest a desire to maintain the team's core while navigating financial constraints. The situation remains fluid, with potential implications for the Buccaneers' future roster decisions.