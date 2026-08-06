California Lawmakers Push To End Child Marriage

California lawmakers are working on a bill to set the minimum marriage age at 18, without exceptions, as part of efforts to end child marriage in the state. Currently, California is one of only three states without a minimum age for marriage, allowing minors to marry with parental consent. Assembly Bill 1267 aims to change this by raising the marriage age to 18.

The bill is set to be voted on in the Senate, following increased advocacy from former child brides and the withdrawal of opposition from some organizations. CBS 8 reports that former child bride Courtney Stodden, who married at 16, is among those advocating for change, highlighting the lifelong impact of child marriage.

However, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) California Action opposes the bill, arguing that marriage can provide legal protections for pregnant minors and teen parents. They also express concern that setting the minimum age at 18 could push young people in abusive relationships further from social services.

Despite these concerns, a study by the California Coalition to End Child Marriage highlights the negative impacts of child marriage, including health risks and limited educational opportunities. The coalition has been advocating for the minimum marriage age to be set at 18 without exceptions.

Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, who plans to introduce legislation next year, emphasizes the need for California to lead in protecting minors from forced marriages. She states, "We like to think that here in California...we are ahead of the curve. But when it comes to child marriage, we aren’t leading, we aren’t even following. We are failing."

The bill, if passed, will return to the Assembly and then to Governor Gavin Newsom for approval. If successful, it will go into effect on January 1, 2027.