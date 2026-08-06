Cam’ron Threatens To Expose Cardi B's Team Over Botched Collaboration

"I love Cardi B, but you gotta get the right team around you man," he began. "I'm not saying she doesn't have a good team. I'm just talking about two individuals on her team that was harassing me."



Cam said it all started two or three years ago when the two individuals reached out to him to collaborate with Cardi on a song she made that sampled his classic "What Means The World To You." They asked Cam to hop on the hook and do a verse for the song, which was supposed to land on her explosive album AM I THE DRAMA? Cam agreed and asked if he could interview her on his show in return. They said "that ain't no problem," but Cam got too busy and didn't do it. He said they kept bugging him about doing the song for a year and a half before he actually knocked it out.



Soon after he submitted his verse, Cardi B's album came out, but he noticed that their song wasn't on the tracklist. When he called her team, Cam asked what happened with the collaboration, and they said it wasn't included because of the negative reviews she got for rapping over JAY-Z's "Imaginary Players."



"So I'm like, 'I still need my interview. If not y'all gotta compensate me for my time because I know the n***as that manage her and who co-write for her,'" Cam said. "I did what I was supposed to do and they didn't come through. I'm not putting this on Cardi 'cause Cardi might not even know this s**t. I'm just saying the people around her is making promises on her behalf and she may not even notice."



As of this report, Cardi B has not responded to Cam's allegations. Watch his full statement above.