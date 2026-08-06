Clark, Bueckers, Wilson Headline Team USA Roster

USA Basketball has announced its roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, featuring a mix of emerging talent and seasoned veterans. Leading the team are Caitlin Clark from the Indiana Fever and Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings. Both players have made significant impacts in the WNBA, with Clark averaging 21.5 points per game and Bueckers leading in scoring and assists for her team.

Joining them are rising stars Angel Reese of the Atlanta Dream and Aliyah Boston from the Fever. Reese has quickly adapted to her new team, averaging 16.1 points and leading in rebounds. Boston, known for her strong presence in the frontcourt, adds to the team's depth.

Veteran players like A'Ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart from the New York Liberty bring experience and leadership. Wilson is a powerhouse on the court, with impressive stats this season, while Stewart's calm demeanor and scoring ability make her a key asset.

The team will compete in the FIBA World Cup starting September 4 in Berlin, with their first match against China. This tournament marks the last World Cup to occur during the WNBA season, as future events will shift to a November-December schedule starting in 2030.

For Team USA, this World Cup is an opportunity to secure a fifth consecutive gold medal, continuing their dominance in international competitions since their last defeat in 2006.