Drake Hands Out Over $1 Million In Gifts To Numerous Women In His Hometown

Drake has always been a ladies' man, but now he's putting his money where his mouth is. In addition to being a sugar daddy to a room full of women, the Certified Lover Boy has been getting cozy in the studio with some of Hip-Hop's new leading ladies. He recently joined forces with newcomers Molly Santana and Stunna Sandy for his ICEMAN and MAID OF HONOUR albums. He also reunited with Sexyy Red for two fresh hits, "Cheetah Print" and "Hurrr Not Thurrr," before he invited her to watch the World Cup final in New Jersey last month.



The Canadian rapper is also preparing to debut his first collaboration with KAROL G. Drake is set to appear on the Colombian superstar's upcoming track "Ahí" off her forthcoming album, No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto. The collaboration was allegedly supposed to appear on his ICEMAN album, but it looks like he may have passed it off to the "Matadora" singer for her latest project. The album is expected to arrive a week after Drake was spotted at KAROL G's tour stop in Toronto.



Check out more scenes from Drake's "Strong Women, Stronger Drinks" party below.