Drake Hands Out Over $1 Million In Gifts To Numerous Women In His Hometown
By Tony M. Centeno
August 6, 2026
Drake is literally paying it forward after he hooked up a handful of lucky ladies with massive paychecks.
On Tuesday night, August 4, the Grammy Award-winning rapper hosted his annual "Strong Women, Stronger Drinks" party in Toronto, where he showed love to various entrepreneurs and content creators. According to TMZ, the Boy gave away over $1 million in cash and lavish gifts to numerous women throughout the night. At least 10 ladies earned $50,000 each, including Drizzy's former "Degrassi" girlfriend Andrea Lewis. Other women were reportedly blessed with $100,000 along with more gifts such as G-Wagons and BMWs.
Drake has always been a ladies' man, but now he's putting his money where his mouth is. In addition to being a sugar daddy to a room full of women, the Certified Lover Boy has been getting cozy in the studio with some of Hip-Hop's new leading ladies. He recently joined forces with newcomers Molly Santana and Stunna Sandy for his ICEMAN and MAID OF HONOUR albums. He also reunited with Sexyy Red for two fresh hits, "Cheetah Print" and "Hurrr Not Thurrr," before he invited her to watch the World Cup final in New Jersey last month.
The Canadian rapper is also preparing to debut his first collaboration with KAROL G. Drake is set to appear on the Colombian superstar's upcoming track "Ahí" off her forthcoming album, No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto. The collaboration was allegedly supposed to appear on his ICEMAN album, but it looks like he may have passed it off to the "Matadora" singer for her latest project. The album is expected to arrive a week after Drake was spotted at KAROL G's tour stop in Toronto.
Check out more scenes from Drake's "Strong Women, Stronger Drinks" party below.
Drake gave away MILLIONS of dollars, a G Wagon, a Porsche, a Maybach, BMWs, a Range Rover, 6+ Birkins and much more at his annual ‘Strong Women, Stronger Drinks’ event last night in Toronto 😳 pic.twitter.com/7nUi8KXE6r— DrakeAligned (@DrakeAligned) August 5, 2026
Drake gave away more than $500K, Birkin bags, and a few new cars last night at his annual “Strong Women, Stronger Drinks” event. pic.twitter.com/3VgQrqt0y1— Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) August 5, 2026