Eagles Extend Record-Breaking Las Vegas Sphere Residency Into 2027

Eagles are flying into 2027.

The legendary rockers have extended their residency at Sphere in Las Vegas into next year, adding four additional shows in January 2027.

Last month, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers previously added additional 2026 dates, solidifying the group as the venue's longest-running residency.

Despite frontman Don Henley previously stating "I think this year will probably be it" to CBS Sunday Morning, the January 2027 dates are as follows: Jan. 15, 16, 22 and 23.

Tickets for the new January 2027 shows go on sale to the general public on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Here are the upcoming Sphere 2026 and 2027 dates: