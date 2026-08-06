'Forever Fan' Gracie Abrams Shares How Taylor Swift Inspired Her Career

Gracie Abrams learned how to be "less precious" with her ego thanks to Taylor Swift.

In her new cover story with Rolling Stone published Tuesday (August 4), the Daughter from Hell singer opened up about she learned how to feel free releasing songs about specific periods of her life and feel "comfortable" with the idea that people will "interpret [her] music from their own personal point of view" while she "[understands] the position from which I'm writing."

One way was by watching how the "Opalite" hitmaker handled her own music. Abrams and Swift have collaborated together in the past and the "That's So True" musician was one of the openers for Swift's Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024, per People.

"Something I've admired so much about Taylor's career, as a forever fan, is her output," she said, "not just from a place of a quantity, but seemingly from a place of freedom within herself, to just be like, 'Yep, here's the nutshell from this time."

Abrams explained that the Life of a Showgirl singer's "years of experiencing tuning out feedback" resulted in "an earned relationship one has with themselves" that has inspired her as she navigates her own career.

"And that's helped me feel less precious, with my ego, about being like, 'Ooh, six months from now, am I not going to relate to this so much?'" she said. "Who cares? I love it."

Elsewhere in the interview for Rolling Stone, the "Hit the Wall" singer-songwriter shared how her relationship with Hamnet actor Paul Mescal has had an "amazing effect" on her music.