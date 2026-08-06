Hilary Duff Reunites With Ex On Stage For Surprise Performance

Fans attending Hilary Duff's concert at Madison Square Garden got an unexpected blast from the past when she brought out her ex-boyfriend Joel Madden for a surprise performance.

The "Mature" singer, 38, took the stage for one of her sold-out shows at the iconic New York City venue on Wednesday (August 5) as part of her The Lucky Me Tour and shocked the crowd when she brought out Joel, 47, and his twin brother Benji Madden to perform their band Good Charlotte's hit song "The Anthem." She even teased the reunion earlier in the night when she changed into a Good Charlotte shirt, E! News reports.

"New York, you know I would never come here and not have a surprise for you," she said. "I brought out two of my dearest friends to New York City tonight. Talk about some day oners... Can you please give the warmest welcome to my friends, Good Charlotte."

Despite their past relationship, there seems to be nothing but love between the exes, who dated from 2004 to 2006. Benji even shared a backstage photo from the group's "family night" at MSG on his Instagram Stories, Duff with her husband Matthew Koma posing alongside Benji and Joel as well as the latter's wife Nichole Richie.