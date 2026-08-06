Judge Dismisses Alex Murdaugh’s Lawsuit Against Former Clerk

A federal judge in South Carolina has dismissed Alex Murdaugh’s civil lawsuit against former Colleton County Clerk Becky Hill, ruling that Hill’s actions did not cause the financial losses Murdaugh claimed. The decision, issued by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel on Wednesday (August 5), found that Murdaugh would have needed to pay his $600,000 legal fees for his murder defense regardless of Hill’s alleged misconduct during his 2023 double murder trial.

According to ABC News, Murdaugh had sued Hill under federal civil rights law, alleging she violated his constitutional rights by improperly communicating with jurors. These allegations led the South Carolina Supreme Court to overturn Murdaugh’s murder convictions in May, citing what it called “shocking jury interference.” However, Judge Gergel wrote, “Defendant had no role in the initiation of criminal charges against Plaintiff,” and highlighted that Murdaugh would have faced those charges and legal expenses regardless of Hill’s behavior.

As reported by ABC News 4, the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, meaning Murdaugh could attempt to refile if new grounds arise. Judge Gergel also noted the ruling does not address whether Murdaugh could seek damages related to costs for his upcoming retrial.

Murdaugh’s murder convictions were overturned after the Supreme Court found Hill’s comments to jurors impacted their deliberations. Murdaugh’s attorneys filed a notice of appeal late Wednesday, planning to ask the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit to review the ruling.

Murdaugh remains in prison, serving federal and state sentences for financial crimes after admitting to stealing millions from clients. His new double murder trial is tentatively scheduled for April 5, 2027, according to FOX Carolina. Hill has denied many of the allegations in Murdaugh’s complaint.