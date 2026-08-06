Kurupt Salutes Eminem For Covering Costs Of His Rehab: 'Real Special To Me'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 6, 2026
Kurupt says Eminem and Dr. Dre helped him out at a time when he needed it the most.
During a radio interview he did on Monday, August 3, the Death Row Records artist opened up about his ongoing health issues. At one point in the conversation, Kurupt revealed that Em helped cover the costs for his stint in rehab.
"It was Dr. Dre that called and was just giving his support and just let me know that, you know, we all go through these things," the veteran MC explained. "He was just giving me that game."
"And it was Em who came to the table like, 'Kurupt my folks and I'm going to put some money into getting him into like, a rehab situation to where he can sit down and enjoy himself and be out the way. Nobody will know he's there,' he added. "You know, these things cost bread. So Em put the cheese up for it and said, 'Tell Kurupt I love him.’ Dr. Dre relayed the message and then he put me with Em's folks. So, you know, that was real special to me. Appreciate both of them so much. And it's like, damn. You know, he just came out the blue from nowhere. Like, 'Okay, Kurupt going through that. Bam. Boom. I'ma do that for him, man. Tell Kurupt get well, we love him.' That's deep."
Kurupt didn't specify when Em and Dre helped him with his rehabilitation. However, his medical issues are well documented. Earlier this year, Kurupt was hospitalized after he was diagnosed with pancreatitis. He said he was in a coma and nearly died from the disease, which he attributed to years of alcohol, tobacco, stress, and anxiety.
Watch him talk about his near-death experience, his new album with DJ Battlecat Tales From My Hood and more below.