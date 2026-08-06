"And it was Em who came to the table like, 'Kurupt my folks and I'm going to put some money into getting him into like, a rehab situation to where he can sit down and enjoy himself and be out the way. Nobody will know he's there,' he added. "You know, these things cost bread. So Em put the cheese up for it and said, 'Tell Kurupt I love him.’ Dr. Dre relayed the message and then he put me with Em's folks. So, you know, that was real special to me. Appreciate both of them so much. And it's like, damn. You know, he just came out the blue from nowhere. Like, 'Okay, Kurupt going through that. Bam. Boom. I'ma do that for him, man. Tell Kurupt get well, we love him.' That's deep."



Kurupt didn't specify when Em and Dre helped him with his rehabilitation. However, his medical issues are well documented. Earlier this year, Kurupt was hospitalized after he was diagnosed with pancreatitis. He said he was in a coma and nearly died from the disease, which he attributed to years of alcohol, tobacco, stress, and anxiety.



Watch him talk about his near-death experience, his new album with DJ Battlecat Tales From My Hood and more below.