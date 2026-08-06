Matthew McConaughey Meets Pope Leo XIV At Vatican

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, met with Pope Leo XIV during the pontiff's general audience at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Wednesday (August 5). The meeting was part of the pope's weekly audience, where he welcomes visitors from around the world, including notable figures from various fields.

The couple's visit to the Vatican comes as McConaughey is in Italy filming his upcoming Netflix movie, Positano. The film, described as a "romantic caper," stars McConaughey and Oscar-winner Zoe Saldaña and is set along Italy's picturesque Amalfi Coast. According to a report by the Dallas News, the movie also features Oscar nominee Toni Collette and Anora breakout Karren Karagulian.

The meeting with Pope Leo XIV highlights McConaughey's longstanding interest in faith. He has openly discussed his Christian beliefs and how spirituality has influenced his life. In a recent interview, he shared, "I’ve leaned on [faith] in the hard times. Later on in life, I learned to lean on it in the good times." Hola.com reported that McConaughey's book, Poems & Prayers, released in 2025, touches on his evolving relationship with faith.

Camila Alves, a Brazilian-American model and entrepreneur, joined her husband for the Vatican visit. The couple, who married in 2012, has three children: Levi, Vida, and Livingston. They are known for their philanthropic work through the Just Keep Livin Foundation, which focuses on helping teenagers lead healthier lives.

The Vatican visit marked a meaningful moment for the McConaugheys, combining faith, family, and their European summer. Rome Reports noted that the meeting was brief but significant, reflecting the couple's deep-rooted interest in spirituality and family values.