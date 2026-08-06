Millions Under Flood Threat Across The Country

A multi-day flood threat is looming over millions in the Northeast and Ohio Valley, with major cities like Cleveland, Buffalo, New York, and Pittsburgh facing a Level 1 out of 4 risk of flash flooding today (Thursday, August 6). Washington, D.C., and New York City are also included in the risk area. The FOX Forecast Center reports that oppressive humidity is fueling rounds of daily thunderstorms across the already waterlogged region, with rainfall totals of up to an inch expected through the weekend.

The current weather pattern follows a cold front that recently slammed the Midwest with heavy rain and flooding. This front is now shifting east, bringing thunderstorms to the Northeast. An area of high pressure off the East Coast is drawing tropical moisture northward, creating muggy conditions and enhancing the potential for severe weather.

According to the Weather Prediction Center (WPC), the risk of excessive rainfall extends from the Florida Big Bend through the Carolinas and into the Northeast. The saturated ground, combined with repeated storms, poses a significant flash flood threat. The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories for much of the Interstate 95 corridor, with feels-like temperatures reaching 100 degrees before storms develop.

The flash flood threat is expected to persist through the weekend, with the stormy pattern easing by Sunday evening. Those with outdoor plans should remain vigilant as rounds of rain continue to impact the region. Albany, New York, has already recorded over 5 inches of rain above average this summer, and Bridgeport, Connecticut, has seen more than 7 inches above average since June 1.