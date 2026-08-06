Mississippi Nursing Board Closes Complaint Against Wonsley

The Mississippi Board of Nursing has closed an investigation into an anonymous complaint filed against Christine Wells Wonsley, the mother of Nolan Wells, a young man whose mysterious death remains under investigation. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing the Wells family, described the complaint as "frivolous" and an attempt to intimidate Wonsley as she seeks answers about her son's death.

Nolan Wells, 18, disappeared from Horn Island on July 4 and was found dead two days later. The cause of his death remains undetermined, with a preliminary independent autopsy inconclusive and state autopsy results pending. Authorities continue to review evidence and interview witnesses.

Crump, in a statement, emphasized that the complaint against Wonsley was an effort to distract her from her pursuit of truth regarding her son's death. He stated, "Attacking a grieving mother’s career does not answer the question of what happened to Nolan." The closure of the nursing investigation does not impact the ongoing criminal investigation into Wells' death.

The family has faced additional challenges, including threats and harassment. Federal charges have been filed against individuals accused of threatening witnesses connected to the case. As the investigation progresses, Crump and the Wells family remain focused on uncovering the truth about Nolan's death.