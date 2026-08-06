Molly Ringwald Reveals One Movie She 'Regrets Turning Down'

By Sarah Tate

August 6, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Molly Ringwald has been cast as the leading lady in many beloved films, such as The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, but there is one role she regrets passing on.

During an appearance on Tuesday's (August 4) episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Pretty in Pink star, 58, was asked by host Andy Cohen about the "one project she still regrets turning down" throughout her storied career, per People.

Ringwald's answer? The Oscar-winning 1990 romantic thriller Ghost, starring Demi Moore, Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg. However, she's not too torn up about it given who actually landed the part.

"But Demi is great in it. So, good for Demi," she said. "She did a great job."

When Cohen said, "Not to make this worse for you, but like that would have changed the entire trajectory of...," Ringwald agreed but added, "It was just not meant to be."

The One Night Only actress is not the only one with a bit of regret over turning down the film, People reports. In 1996, Bruce Willis also reflected on his "knucklehead" decision to pass on the movie because he wasn't sold on its premise. Willis was even married to Moore at the time of filming. The pair were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters: Rumer, 37, Tallulah, 35, and Scout, 32.

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