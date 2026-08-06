Neural Noise May Hinder Communication in Autistic Children

Researchers from the University of Virginia School of Medicine, along with other institutions, have discovered that neural noise may be a key factor preventing some autistic children from communicating effectively. In a study published in the journal *Scientific Reports*, researchers examined brain patterns in over 300 children and adolescents as they listened to words. They found that autistic children exhibited subtle differences in brain activity, akin to static, which interferes with communication.

The study involved high-density electroencephalography (EEG) to track brain activity in participants aged 7 to 18, including 162 autistic youths and 144 typically developing peers. The findings revealed that autistic participants showed altered patterns in their brain's aperiodic signal, indicating increased neural noise. This noise seems to disrupt the brain's ability to process speech efficiently, leading to communication challenges.

According to Kevin Pelphrey, a neuroscientist at the University of Virginia, "This is an important step toward understanding the neural mechanisms underlying communication in autism." The study suggests that these brain signals could serve as biological markers to evaluate communication challenges and measure the effectiveness of therapies. However, the researchers caution that these findings do not represent a diagnostic test for autism.

The research highlights the potential of advanced data science techniques in neuroscience, allowing scientists to uncover subtle patterns in complex brain data. Despite the promising results, further studies are needed to determine if these findings apply to minimally verbal individuals with autism. The study's authors also note that EEG should be combined with other imaging techniques to better understand the underlying biology.

For more details, visit the University of Virginia and Neuroscience News.