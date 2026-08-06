Packers RB Jacobs Sidelined By Groin Injury

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is currently sidelined from training camp due to a groin injury. The 28-year-old did not participate in practice today (Thursday, August 6), but the team does not expect him to miss significant time. Last season, Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and scored 13 touchdowns for the Packers.

Despite his absence on the field, Jacobs has been a topic of discussion off the field due to ongoing legal issues. According to a report by Yahoo Sports, Jacobs is under investigation for domestic violence charges stemming from an incident in May. The Brown County District Attorney's Office in Wisconsin is still reviewing the case and has not yet filed charges. Jacobs has denied the allegations, and his teammates have shown strong support for him during the offseason.

The NFL has the authority to impose penalties on players for violations of its personal conduct policy, even if legal charges are not pursued. This has raised questions about potential disciplinary action against Jacobs, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Packers.com reports that the team continues to focus on training camp activities, with other players stepping up in Jacobs' absence. The team is optimistic about Jacobs' quick return to the field once he recovers from his injury.