Panthers, Cardinals To Open Preseason In Canton

The NFL preseason begins tonight with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, featuring the Carolina Panthers against the Arizona Cardinals. This game marks the start of the Enshrinement Weekend, celebrating the inductions of former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and longtime Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Neither team will play their starters, as coaches evaluate reserves for Week One roster spots. Panthers head coach Dave Canales confirmed that veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett will start, while rookie Haynes King is expected to take over in the second half. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur announced that rookie quarterback Carson Beck will start for Arizona.

Kuechly, a five-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, will be inducted on Saturday. Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera praised Kuechly, stating, "Not only did he make our defense better, but he made our offense better, our special teams better. He made our whole team better." WRAL-TV will air a special, "Carolina to Canton," featuring Kuechly's impact on the Panthers and the NFL.

Fitzgerald, along with fellow inductees Drew Brees, Adam Vinatieri, and Roger Craig, will also be honored. The Cardinals have a rich history with the Hall of Fame Game, participating for the sixth time, while the Panthers return for the first time since 1995.

The Panthers aim to build on last season's success, having won the NFC South with an 8-9 record. Quarterback Bryce Young, who passed for over 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, will not play tonight. The Panthers' defense has been bolstered by offseason additions, including Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd.

The Cardinals, under new head coach LaFleur, are looking to improve after a challenging season. First-team All-Pro Trey McBride and safety Budda Baker lead the team. The Cardinals' regular season opener is against the Chargers in Los Angeles, while the Panthers will face the Chicago Bears at home.