Football is officially back. The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals square off tonight in the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, the traditional curtain-raiser on the NFL preseason — and you can follow every snap live and free on iHeartRadio.

Whether you're at your desk, in the car, or firing up the grill, here's exactly how to listen, watch, and follow Carolina vs. Arizona tonight.

Panthers vs. Cardinals: Game Time and Location

The Hall of Fame Game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 6, 2026, from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. It's the first live NFL action of the year, staged alongside the annual Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend.

How to Listen Live on iHeartRadio

The easiest way to catch the action anywhere is to stream the live radio broadcast on the iHeartRadio app — free to download on your phone, tablet, smart speaker, or the web.

Carolina's flagship call comes from 99.7 The Fox in the Charlotte market

in the Charlotte market Arizona's flagship call comes from Arizona Sports 98.7 in the Phoenix market

What to Watch For

This one is all about first impressions. Carolina is expected to give veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett the start, with franchise passer Bryce Young resting — a chance for Pickett to make his case in a new offense. Both rosters are packed with rookies and roster-bubble hopefuls fighting for jobs, which is exactly what makes preseason Week 0 fun: the depth-chart battles that shape each team's September. For Panthers and Cardinals fans alike, it's the first real look at how the pieces fit together heading into training camp's home stretch.

Follow Along All Night

Beyond the live audio, keep up with real-time updates, scores, and highlights through team apps and social channels — and stay tuned to iHeartRadio's sports coverage, including FOX Sports Radio, for reaction and analysis before and after the final whistle.

So set a reminder, open the iHeartRadio app, and get ready: the 2026 NFL season starts tonight in Canton.

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET | Listen free on the iHeartRadio app