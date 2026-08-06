Penguins Sign Prospect To 8-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins have secured one of their promising young talents, Ville Koivunen, with an eight-year, $32 million contract. The 23-year-old forward, who joined the Penguins in a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes in 2024, has shown potential both in the NHL and the American Hockey League (AHL). Last season, Koivunen recorded two goals and five assists in 39 games with the Penguins and played a pivotal role in leading the team's AHL affiliate to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Koivunen was part of a significant trade that sent Jake Guentzel to the Hurricanes at the 2024 trade deadline. The trade also brought forward prospects Vasily Ponomarev and Cruz Lucius to Pittsburgh, along with other assets. At the time, the trade was seen as a move to inject youth into the Penguins' roster, which was the oldest in the NHL.

Koivunen's development has been impressive since joining the Penguins. Before his NHL stint, he had a breakout season in Finland's top professional league, Liiga, where he scored 55 points in 57 games. His performance caught the attention of the Penguins, who see him as a key piece of their future.

The Penguins' decision to lock in Koivunen for the long term reflects their commitment to building a younger, competitive team. As reported by NHL.com, the trade that brought Koivunen to Pittsburgh was part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate the team's roster.

While Koivunen's NHL career is still in its early stages, his potential and work ethic have made him a valuable asset for the Penguins. The team hopes that his development will continue to progress, helping them return to playoff contention in the coming seasons.