Gucci's label announced its plans to release the Memphis rapper's latest project earlier this week. The rollout began with the release of "Last Man Breathin," which included a teaser for what many believed was the official music video. Although the visuals haven't dropped yet, Pooh's camp did share a statement Pooh made from behind bars. You can hear the entire clip here.



Pooh Shiesty's "Last Man Breathin" sits at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. The collection of fresh tracks also holds new bangers by 03 Greedo, RosarioRay, Brent Faiyaz, Ravyn Lenae and others. Stream the playlist up top and scroll below for more new music out this week.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE