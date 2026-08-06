Rap Rising: Pooh Shiesty Returns With His New Album 'All Eyes On Shiest'

By Tony M. Centeno

August 7, 2026

Pooh Shiesty's new album has arrived.

On Friday, August 7, Gucci Mane's record label 1017 Global released the Memphis rapper's latest LP, All Eyes On Shiest. The 16-track project features fresh collaborations with K Carbon, Baby Slime, BIG30, Sexyy Red and the late Tay Keith. It also holds his previously released tracks like "FDO," which dropped when he was released from prison last year, and "MANE" featuring GloRilla. The popular song hit the streets a month after Pooh was arrested again for allegedly kidnapping Gucci and his two associates at the top of 2026.

Gucci's label announced its plans to release the Memphis rapper's latest project earlier this week. The rollout began with the release of "Last Man Breathin," which included a teaser for what many believed was the official music video. Although the visuals haven't dropped yet, Pooh's camp did share a statement Pooh made from behind bars. You can hear the entire clip here.

Pooh Shiesty's "Last Man Breathin" sits at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. The collection of fresh tracks also holds new bangers by 03 Greedo, RosarioRay, Brent Faiyaz, Ravyn Lenae and others. Stream the playlist up top and scroll below for more new music out this week.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Pooh Shiesty, All Eyes On Shiesty (Album)

Pooh Shiesty
Photo: 1017 Global/Atlantic Records

Victor Victor, IL CAOS PARTE 1 (EP)

Victor Victor
Photo: Victor Victor Worldwide

Roy Woods, X (Album)

Roy Woods
Photo: OVO Sound/Santa Anna Music Group

Hurricane Wisdom, Weathering The World (Album)

Hurricane Wisdom
Photo: Rebel Music/Gamma

FattMack, Mr. Did It By Hisself 3 (Album)

Fattmack
Photo: Great Day Records/Santa Anna

Inspectah Deck, Dragon's Breath (Album)

Inspectah Deck
Photo: Urban Icon/DNA Music Group/Hitmaker

Blocboy JB, Free Agent (Album)

Blocboy JB
Photo: Create Music Group

Derez De'Shon, I'm Not Ok But... (Album)

Derez De'Shon
Photo: Cinq Music Group

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud, "Summer '26"

Busta Rhymes & J. Dilla, "SPAZZZ"

03 Greedo featuring Ty Dolla $ign, "If I, Pt. 3"

Ovrkast. featuring Self Proclaimed Narcissist, "PANE"

Destroy Lonely, "MONSTER"

MILLYZ, "Cartier"

Maliibu Miitch, "Wif3y"

Jay Worthy featuring George Clinton & Snoop Dog, "Knee Deep"

Stunna 4 Vega featuring Bally Baby, "Set Ball"

Kaliii, "GIRLS WANT BOYS WHO STFU"

Pooh Shiesty
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