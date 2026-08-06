RFK Jr. Decertifies Kentucky Organ Donation Group

By iHeartRadio

August 6, 2026

Department Of Health And Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces New Health Care Reform Action
Photo: Michael Swensen / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Health Secretary, announced the decertification of the Network for Hope, a Kentucky-based organ procurement organization, during a visit to the University of Kentucky on Wednesday (August 5). The decision follows a federal investigation that revealed significant patient safety issues within the organization. Kennedy stated that the investigation, conducted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), found "persistent patient safety failures" despite previous warnings and corrective action plans.

The investigation uncovered serious deficiencies in nearly 30% of reviewed cases, including instances where patients were placed on the organ donation pathway inappropriately. Kennedy emphasized that the federal government has a duty to act when patient safety is compromised, and he described the organization as a "bad apple."

The Network for Hope, which serves Kentucky and parts of Indiana, Ohio, and West Virginia, strongly disagrees with the decertification and plans to appeal. CNN reported that the organization has been under scrutiny since a whistleblower revealed that organs were nearly harvested from a patient, TJ Hoover, who was still alive. Hoover's experience was a catalyst for the investigation.

Despite the decertification, HRSA Administrator Tom Engels assured that patient care will continue, with CMS closely monitoring the organization. The decision is part of a broader initiative to overhaul the U.S. organ transplant system, aiming to enhance patient safety and accountability among organ procurement organizations.

Network for Hope CEO Barry Massa stated that the organization is compliant with all Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) policies and has implemented a "pause in procedure" process, now a Kentucky law. Massa expressed concern that the decision could negatively impact over 3,000 people waiting for life-saving transplants.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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