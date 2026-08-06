Seahawks' Charbonnet Hitting Milestones In Rehab

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is making significant progress in his recovery from a torn ACL, according to head coach Mike Macdonald. Charbonnet, who suffered the injury during the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers, is expected to start the regular season on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Despite this setback, Macdonald expressed confidence that the 25-year-old will contribute at some point this season.

Charbonnet's injury came after a strong season in which he rushed for 730 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. He has been a key player for the Seahawks since being drafted in 2023, often serving as the power back alongside Kenneth Walker III. With Walker now signed to the Kansas City Chiefs, Charbonnet is poised to become the primary running back for Seattle once he returns to full health.

Reports indicate that Charbonnet is hitting all his rehabilitation milestones, and a check-up in late July confirmed his positive progress. NFL insider Jeremy Fowler noted that while a return for Week 1 is unlikely, Charbonnet could be back by mid-October.

The Seahawks have prepared for Charbonnet's absence by selecting running back Jadarian Price with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, the team remains optimistic about Charbonnet's recovery and eventual return to the field. Coach Macdonald emphasized that Charbonnet embodies the spirit of a Seahawk, describing him as "tough as nails" and a "great teammate."