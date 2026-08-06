Senate Committee Votes On Fauci Contempt Thursday

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is set to vote on Thursday (August 6) on whether to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress. This follows the former White House health adviser's decision to invoke the Fifth Amendment over 100 times during a recent hearing about the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci, who left federal service in 2022, cited concerns that Republican Senator Rand Paul, the committee chair, is targeting him for prosecution.

Senator Paul accuses Fauci of concealing the origins of COVID-19 and unnecessarily closing schools. He argues that Fauci's pardon from President Joe Biden negates his Fifth Amendment rights. However, legal experts suggest Fauci's fears of state prosecution and questions about the validity of Biden's pardons justify his actions.

The committee's contempt vote could lead to a Justice Department investigation into Fauci's invocation of the Fifth Amendment. According to the Associated Press, the resolution states that Vice President JD Vance, as Senate president, will certify the committee's referral to the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. This process bypasses a full Senate vote, where Republicans may lack the necessary support to pass a contempt referral.

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin claimed to have obtained Fauci's phone records, which he believes could address unanswered questions from the hearing. As reported by the Washington Post, this development adds another layer to the ongoing scrutiny of Fauci's role during the pandemic.

The outcome of the vote and any subsequent legal proceedings could have broader implications for congressional oversight of pardoned individuals. The Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy highlights the potential impact on future investigations involving pardoned officials.