Senator Mitch McConnell Discharged From Rehab Center

By iHeartRadio

August 6, 2026

Secretary Hegseth And General Caine Testify During Senate Hearing
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell has been discharged from a rehabilitation center where he was recovering after a fall in June. In a statement released Thursday (August 6), McConnell, 84, expressed gratitude for the support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, as well as the care he received from medical staff. He stated, "Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I've received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff."

McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 after a fall at his Washington, D.C. home, which left him briefly unconscious. He also battled a mild case of pneumonia during his recovery. According to a CNN report, McConnell confirmed that he did not suffer any fractures, concussions, heart attacks, or strokes.

While recovering at home, McConnell plans to maintain an intensive physical therapy regimen and continue engaging with Senate business. He stated, "On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business."

During his absence, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called for updates on McConnell's health, suggesting that if McConnell could not demonstrate his capacity to serve, a special election process might be warranted. McConnell, Kentucky's longest-serving U.S. senator, announced he would retire at the end of his current term in January 2027.

10TV reported that McConnell's office shared a photo of him with his wife, Elaine Chao, taken on July 26, as part of his health update. The senator has experienced several falls in recent years, attributed to his post-polio condition, and his physical therapy aims to reduce the risk of future falls.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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