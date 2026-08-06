Trump Backs Hegseth Following WaPo Report

President Donald Trump has publicly supported Secretary of War Pete Hegseth after a report from the Washington Post suggested a disagreement between the two over munitions shortages. The report claimed that Trump confronted Hegseth at Camp David regarding a shortage of long-range and interceptor missiles, which Trump believed had been resolved.

In response, Trump took to Truth Social to express his satisfaction with Hegseth's performance, calling the report a "rumor" and "fake reporting." White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell both denied the claims, asserting that Hegseth did not mislead anyone about the munitions situation.

The Times of Israel reported that the U.S. military has used a significant portion of its interceptors, leaving supplies low. However, Trump assured that the U.S. has a "massive" stockpile and that more munitions are being produced.

Despite the public show of confidence, reports indicate internal disagreements over the U.S.-Iran conflict strategy. Trump has expressed frustration over the lack of progress in negotiations with Iran, although he mentioned ongoing talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The administration's goals remain unclear, with no consensus on whether to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons or to focus on other strategic objectives. The military continues to prepare for a major offensive without clear guidance, according to U.S. officials.