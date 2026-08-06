Trump Celebrates Team USA Athletes At White House

President Donald Trump hosted a celebration for Team USA athletes at the White House on Thursday night (August 6), honoring their achievements during the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games held in Italy. Surrounded by over 100 Olympians, Trump praised the athletes for their hard work and dedication to representing the United States on the global stage.

During the event, Trump acknowledged the outstanding performances of various athletes and specifically mentioned the gold-winning men's hockey team, who were not present. He described all the Olympians as "amazing" and commended their commitment to excellence.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the U.S. men's hockey team had previously visited the White House on Tuesday (August 4) and received a standing ovation during Trump's State of the Union address. The team won gold in a thrilling overtime victory against Canada, marking the first gold medal for U.S. men's hockey since 1980.

Trump also announced that the team's goalie, Connor Hellebuyck, would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his crucial role in the victory. The men's hockey team had been celebrated earlier in the week, with Trump expressing his admiration for their achievements.

The women's hockey team, which also won gold, was invited to the White House but had declined due to scheduling conflicts with the State of the Union address. Trump mentioned they would be visiting soon.

The celebration highlighted the achievements of Team USA athletes and their contributions to the Olympic spirit. As the athletes continue to inspire future generations, Trump's recognition of their efforts underscores the importance of sportsmanship and national pride.