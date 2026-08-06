Trump Denies U.S. Munitions Shortage Amid Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump has refuted claims that the United States is experiencing a shortage of munitions due to the ongoing conflict with Iran. Reports from both CBS News and Reuters earlier this week suggested that the U.S. had nearly depleted its stockpile of long-range precision missiles during Operation Epic Fury. The reports indicated that the country could not sustain the current rate of munitions use.

In a post on his Truth Social platform early today, President Trump stated, "The U.S. has massive amounts of 'munitions,' especially of certain types." He emphasized that large quantities are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed. Trump also warned that those leaking "treasonous statements" are being pursued and that long-term jail sentences will be sought.

Reuters reported that the U.S. has used nearly all of its Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles. CBS News also noted dwindling stockpiles of defensive interceptors and long-range missiles, which has become a pressure point within the administration.

Despite these reports, Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell assured that "America's military is the most powerful in the world and has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President's choosing." Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has dismissed concerns about the U.S. stockpile, calling it a "manufactured story."

The issue of munitions shortages has sparked debate, with some reports suggesting a heated exchange between President Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth at a recent Cabinet meeting. However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt denied these claims.