Trump Privately Urges Donors To Support Vance For 2028 White House Bid

President Donald Trump has privately encouraged donors to support Vice President JD Vance for the 2028 presidential election, though advisers caution he has not made a final decision on his preferred successor.

"At the end of the day, we need to elect JD," President Trump told donors during an Oval Office meeting approximately two weeks ago, according to sources familiar with the remarks. The private comments mark a rare glimpse into Trump's long-term thinking about the Republican Party's future leadership.

The statement contrasts with Trump's public posture over the past year, during which he has openly encouraged a competition between Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the party's nomination. President Trump has repeatedly suggested the two would make a strong joint ticket but has declined to specify who should lead it.

Even after promoting Vance to donors, Trump continued sounding out advisers about both potential candidates. According to The Washington Post, a White House official confirmed the president asked staff members about both men aboard Marine One late last month.

Six advisers and allies told the newspaper they remain unconvinced Trump has settled on a preferred candidate, noting the president sometimes gives different signals to different audiences and could change his position before the 2028 campaign begins. His aides broadly expect him to delay any formal endorsement to avoid diminishing his influence during the remainder of his presidency.

While Vance remains the clear hypothetical frontrunner, Secretary Rubio has narrowed the gap in national polls and surveys conducted in key early voting presidential primary states. Rubio, who lost to Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, came in a close second to Vance earlier this year in the 2028 Republican presidential nomination straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Vance serves as the Republican National Committee's finance chair, giving him control over more than $128 million in cash on hand, according to the June Federal Elections Commission filing. "Vice President Vance has been a fundraising powerhouse for the RNC, supercharging our war chest as we head into the midterms," RNC Chair Joe Gruters said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Republican donors supporting Secretary Rubio are quietly exploring ways to boost his political profile, which has not sat well with some in the president's political orbit, according to Republican sources. Rubio has publicly stated he would support Vance if the vice president launches a 2028 campaign.

Trump has lavishly praised Rubio for his work in peacemaking efforts in Venezuela, Cuba, and the Middle East, declaring earlier this year that Rubio would go down as "the greatest secretary of state in history." The president has also promoted a Vance-Rubio ticket as "unstoppable" without explicitly stating who should lead the ticket.

Vance admitted to 'The Ingraham Angle' on Wednesday night that absorbing criticism is part of his job. "If the worst thing that happens is I take flak for the president to make his administration more successful, I'll be happy about that," Vance said. He did not discuss whether he will run for president.

Vance said in June that he planned to discuss his political future with his wife after the midterm elections. People close to Vance told The Washington Post he intended to wait until after the birth of his fourth child before seriously considering a campaign. The child was born Saturday, July 19.

The 2026 midterm elections could shape the emerging succession contest. Republican losses could encourage additional candidates to enter the race and make it easier for them to criticize Trump's administration or challenge his preferred successor. A strong performance could strengthen Trump's ability to shape the 2028 field.