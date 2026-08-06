Trump Signs Orders On Birthright Citizenship, "Birth Tourism"

President Donald Trump signed new executive orders on Thursday (August 6) aiming to restrict birthright citizenship and ban "birth tourism." Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump stated that the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to anyone born in the U.S., applies to children of slaves, and he considers that notion outdated. The orders target birthright citizenship involving children of foreign diplomatic staff, children of people classified as alien enemies, and children born in U.S. territories. Additionally, the orders ban citizenship for children born to mothers who entered the U.S. solely to give birth.

These executive orders are expected to face legal challenges, as the Supreme Court previously struck down Trump's attempt to end automatic birthright citizenship for children of noncitizens. The Supreme Court ruled in June 2026 that Trump's earlier executive order contradicted the 14th Amendment, reaffirming the longstanding interpretation of the Citizenship Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The case, _Trump v. Barbara_, highlighted that the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to nearly all individuals born on U.S. soil, with few exceptions, such as children of diplomats.

The new orders are part of Trump's broader immigration policy efforts, which have faced significant opposition and legal scrutiny. Critics argue that these measures could violate constitutional rights and disrupt established legal precedents. The Council on Foreign Relations noted that the Supreme Court's recent decision upheld a 160-year legal precedent guaranteeing U.S. citizenship to those born on American soil.

As legal battles loom, the orders' future remains uncertain. The Supreme Court's previous rulings suggest that any changes to birthright citizenship may require constitutional amendments or new legislation rather than executive action.