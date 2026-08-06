US Suspends Avocado Inspections in Michoacan Over Safety Concerns

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has suspended avocado inspections in Michoacan, Mexico, due to an ongoing extortion investigation targeting cartel activities. This suspension could lead to a decrease in avocado imports into the U.S. through the Pharr International Bridge in South Texas, where 70% of Mexican avocados enter the country.

The decision follows recent arrests related to extortion in the region, including the capture of "El Poncho," a cartel leader. Michoacan is a significant exporter of avocados to the U.S., and the halt in inspections is intended to protect workers' safety. According to ABC News, Michoacan's Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla stated that the priority is to ensure security conditions for the resumption of operations.

The suspension highlights the challenges faced by the avocado industry in Michoacan, which is plagued by organized crime. Cartels not only traffic drugs but also extort money from the avocado industry. The region is often referred to as the "green gold" due to the economic importance of avocados, generating around 200,000 jobs in Michoacan alone.

In 2025, Mexico exported $3.65 billion worth of avocados to the United States, with exports rising by 35% in the first four months of this year compared to the previous year. The USDA inspections are crucial to ensure that exported produce is free of pests. However, threats and violence against inspectors have previously led to the suspension of inspections.

Mexican authorities are collaborating with the U.S. Embassy to resume inspections as soon as possible. The situation underscores the broader environmental and social issues linked to avocado production in Michoacan, including illegal deforestation and water theft, as reported by Climate Rights International. The deforestation has led to environmental degradation and water shortages, impacting local communities.