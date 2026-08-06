Waka Flocka Flame Welcomes His First Son With New Wife: 'My Heart Is Full'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 6, 2026
Waka Flocka Flame is overjoyed now that his newborn son is here.
The 40-year-old artist and his new wife recently welcomed their first child, Juaquin Malphurs, Jr., into the world. In an emotional post he shared to Instagram, the "No Hands" rapper embraced his new role as a father and expressed how blessed he was to have a son like him.
"For years, I wondered what this moment would feel like," he wrote. "Through every scar, every setback, every betrayal, every lesson, every long night, every victory that still felt empty… God was preparing me for this."
"Everything I fought through was worth this moment," he continued. "To my son: You’ll never have to question if your father loves you. I prayed for you before I ever met you. To my wife: Thank you for seeing the man in me, the king in me, even when life tried to convince me otherwise. Your love gave me another reason to stand tall."
Waka Flocka Flame first announced he and his wife were expecting on his birthday back in May. The couple has yet to confirm their son's exactly date of birth, but Waka shared his first photo with the child in July. In another post he uploaded last week, Waka shared another photo with his son and offered some more reflections from his fatherhood journey.
They never told me fatherhood felt like this," he wrote. "I thought I was holding my son… but the truth is, he was holding together every empty place in my heart. Maybe waiting made me appreciate it more. Maybe having a child with the right woman changed everything. Either way, this little man made me realize I was never missing success…I was missing him."
This is Waka's first biological child. He previously helped raise his stepdaughter, Charlie, with his ex-wife Tammy Rivera. Waka and Tammy got married in 2014 and starred in the WE TV reality show "Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka." The couple divorced in 2022.
Congratulations to Waka Flocka Flame and his new wife!