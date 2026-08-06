Waka Flocka Flame Welcomes His First Son With New Wife: 'My Heart Is Full'

"Everything I fought through was worth this moment," he continued. "To my son: You’ll never have to question if your father loves you. I prayed for you before I ever met you. To my wife: Thank you for seeing the man in me, the king in me, even when life tried to convince me otherwise. Your love gave me another reason to stand tall."



Waka Flocka Flame first announced he and his wife were expecting on his birthday back in May. The couple has yet to confirm their son's exactly date of birth, but Waka shared his first photo with the child in July. In another post he uploaded last week, Waka shared another photo with his son and offered some more reflections from his fatherhood journey.