William Shatner Teases Coachella 2027 Heavy Metal Performance: Watch

William Shatner may have accidentally revealed that he'll be performing at Coachella in 2027 before the festival has officially announced its lineup.

The iconic actor and musician recently appeared on CNN alongside his daughter, Melanie Shatner Gretsch, to discuss their podcast, where they shared their experiences surviving stage four cancer and how those journeys changed their outlook on life.

When asked what he's looking forward to most, Shatner pointed to his new heavy metal project, saying he's excited about his upcoming album and band, The *uckers. While discussing the group's live schedule, he mentioned performances at Riot Fest and "the one in the desert." Watch the clip here.

After anchor Elex Michaelson asked, "Coachella?" both Shatner and Gretsch replied, "Coachella," seemingly revealing an unannounced booking.

Earlier this month, Shatner confirmed his upcoming performances at Chicago's Riot Fest in September.

"I've always believed that music, like space, is about exploration," Shatner said in a press release at the time, per Consequence.

The Star Trek alum is currently recording a heavy metal album on Cleopatra Records, per the outlet.