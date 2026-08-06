Woman Struck By Bat At Yankee Stadium Sues For 10 Million

A woman named Stephanie Duluc is suing the New York Yankees for $10 million after being struck by a flying baseball bat during a game on Tuesday, June 2. Duluc, 37, was seated in the fourth row behind home plate when Cleveland Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez lost control of his bat. The bat flew into the stands, hitting Duluc with enough force to knock her from her seat and cause severe injuries.

Duluc claims she suffered a traumatic brain injury, concussion, and permanent damage to her neck and hands. These injuries have prevented her from returning to her job as chief of staff at SOMOS Community Care in the Bronx. Her lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, alleges that the protective netting in her section was significantly lower than in surrounding areas, leaving an unprotected opening for the bat to pass through.

According to The Independent, Duluc's attorney, Jon L. Norinsberg, stated that despite a recent television appearance, Duluc continues to suffer from significant residual deficits, including persistent headaches and balance issues.

The lawsuit faces potential challenges due to the "Baseball Rule," a doctrine that often exempts teams from liability for injuries caused by foul balls or bats. However, stadiums may still be held liable if they fail to provide adequate protection for fans.

The Yankees have not yet responded to the lawsuit, and the case's outcome remains uncertain. For more details, visit Fox News and Yahoo News.