Yankees' Judge Cleared For Light Activity

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been cleared for "light activity" as he works toward returning from a fractured rib. The 34-year-old announced on Wednesday (August 5) that he can now engage in activities like running and lifting, following a scan that showed progress in his healing. Judge has been sidelined since May 31 due to the injury.

Despite the setback, Judge remains optimistic about his return this season. He stated, "I'll be back this season. I don't know why I wouldn't be." The Yankees' manager, Aaron Boone, also expressed optimism about Judge's recovery timeline, although he acknowledged the challenges involved. Boone said, "There's a very high likelihood that he fits the time frame to come back and join us."

The Yankees have felt Judge's absence, as they are 3.5 games out of first place in the AL East and struggling offensively. Before his injury, Judge was batting .248 with 17 home runs and 38 RBIs. His return is crucial for the Yankees' playoff hopes, as they aim to contend for a World Series title.

The team remains hopeful that Judge will resume baseball activities soon, pending another scan. The Yankees have made recent roster moves, acquiring players like Heliot Ramos and Luis García Jr., to bolster their lineup in the meantime.