Ye Sued By Anonymous Producer Who Alleges He Used AI On Recent Albums

Doe said he recorded his own vocals as source material before making 13 custom AI voice models and over 400 individual vocal generations. He also took credit for an original AI vocal overlay that turned into a core production element on one of the final tracks. Ye's team apparently liked his work because they allegedly called him back later that same year to work on BULLY. In addition to more AI vocal production, Doe claimed he wrote songs alongside other contributors and was responsible for creating real-life vocal punches. He ended up on two tracks from BULLY.



The lawsuit appears to fuel the rumors that AI was used on both albums. Fans have long suspected that artificial intelligence was used on certain songs on V2, like "Sky City" and "Field Trip." Following the criticism, Ye's team emphasized that AI would not be used for his BULLY album.



John Doe is suing Ye for $110,000 as compensation for all seven tracks that appear on both albums. As of this report, Ye has not commented on his latest legal situation.

