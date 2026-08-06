ZZ Top Cancels Hollywood Bowl Show Hours Before Showtime

ZZ Top abruptly canceled their scheduled performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles due to what the band described as "unforeseen personnel matters."

In a statement posted to the group's official website on Tuesday (Aug. 4), the legendary rock group announced it would no longer perform at the iconic venue the following night (August 5).

The rockers also posted to Instagram, with frontman Billy Gibbons thanking fans for their patience. "Insurmountable obstacles require canceling our Hollywood Bowl performance," the musician wrote. "Friends, fans and followers of ZZ Top are the best in the business and the band is counting on everyone to bear with us for this brief interruption."

ZZ Top's current lineup includes Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and bassist Elwood Francis, who joined the band following the death of longtime bassist Dusty Hill in 2021.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are scheduled to resume "The Big One" tour, with their upcoming California concerts still going on as planned.