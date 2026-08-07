Alex Warren Lives Out Childhood Dream In His Own Late Night Talk Show

The special also included some familiar faces, from a cheeky cameo from Joe Jonas, who joked that it was "brave and bold" for Warren to host a talk show, to surprise guests such as Love Island's Bryce Alakai, Black Swan actress Mila Kunis and musician Freya Skye, who sat down for fun chats and played exciting games with the audience like "Finish the Lyric" and "Spin the Wheel."

The latter, played with Skye, had Warren spinning a large wheel of options that included handing out free merch to the crowd, leaking a snippet of an unreleased song or reliving one of his old TikToks. While he may have initially cringed at the idea of watching his old videos, he was game to bring them back to the light, even recreating a previously-failed dance challenge with better success.

Warren also answered questions from fans in the audience as well as those sent in using the Talkback feature on the free iHeartRadio app. During the Q&A, he revealed that his favorite song on the album is the titular track, which is extra special because it features a long guitar solo from one of his favorite musicians who is also someone his late father was obsessed with.

The entire process of making WILDCHILD has been emotional, he explained, as evidenced in the song "I MISS YOU MORE." Warren revealed that the track was the hardest song on the record to make and he even started crying halfway through recording it, which they kept in the final recording.

Keep scrolling to see photos from the iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE Premiere with Alex Warren.