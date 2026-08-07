Alex Warren Lives Out Childhood Dream In His Own Late Night Talk Show
By Sarah Tate
August 7, 2026
Alex Warren's longtime dream of hosting his own late night talk show finally came true.
The "Ordinary" singer hit the airwaves on Thursday (August 6) night for his one-night event iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE Premiere with Alex Warren, which featured plenty of special guests and hilarious antics and even saw Warren leaking "most of my [new] album" weeks early for his devoted fans to get the first listen to several unreleased tracks.
Dressed for the occasion in a suit and tie as well as a pair of sandals, which he later explained did not get the stamp of approval from his wife Kouvr Annon, Warren kicked off show with a powerful performance of his brand new single "RESCUER," which officially dropped Friday (August 7). The emotional ballad features on his upcoming sophomore album WILDCHILD, out August 28.
At several points throughout the show, Warren pressed a mysterious button that appeared on stage which would play songs from WILDCHILD, including tracks like "CRY WOLF," "EMERALD EYES," "ONLY THING LEFT" and "SAME STARS." He even shared the world premiere of the music video for "RESCUER," a romantic Renaissance fair-inspired visual also starring Annon.
The special also included some familiar faces, from a cheeky cameo from Joe Jonas, who joked that it was "brave and bold" for Warren to host a talk show, to surprise guests such as Love Island's Bryce Alakai, Black Swan actress Mila Kunis and musician Freya Skye, who sat down for fun chats and played exciting games with the audience like "Finish the Lyric" and "Spin the Wheel."
The latter, played with Skye, had Warren spinning a large wheel of options that included handing out free merch to the crowd, leaking a snippet of an unreleased song or reliving one of his old TikToks. While he may have initially cringed at the idea of watching his old videos, he was game to bring them back to the light, even recreating a previously-failed dance challenge with better success.
Warren also answered questions from fans in the audience as well as those sent in using the Talkback feature on the free iHeartRadio app. During the Q&A, he revealed that his favorite song on the album is the titular track, which is extra special because it features a long guitar solo from one of his favorite musicians who is also someone his late father was obsessed with.
The entire process of making WILDCHILD has been emotional, he explained, as evidenced in the song "I MISS YOU MORE." Warren revealed that the track was the hardest song on the record to make and he even started crying halfway through recording it, which they kept in the final recording.
Keep scrolling to see photos from the iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE Premiere with Alex Warren.