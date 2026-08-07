American With Medical Emergency In Antarctica Airlifted To New Zealand

By iHeartRadio

August 7, 2026

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Photo: JUAN BARRETO / AFP / Getty Images

An American experiencing a medical emergency at McMurdo Station in Antarctica was airlifted to New Zealand in a rare and challenging midwinter rescue operation. The Australian Antarctic Program, with the help of aviation company Skytraders, conducted the rescue last week, as announced today. The mission involved flying an Airbus A319, known as Snowbird 1, from Hobart, Australia, to the U.S.-operated McMurdo Station, where temperatures plunged to -43 degrees Celsius (-45°F).

The mission was initiated after an urgent request for assistance, with the U.S. National Science Foundation seeking help from the Australian Antarctic Division and the New Zealand Defence Force. The patient was successfully transferred to Christchurch, New Zealand, where they are currently receiving treatment at Christchurch Hospital in serious condition.

The rescue was fraught with challenges, including complete darkness and extreme cold, which pushed the limits of the aircraft's capabilities. Captain Al Wallach, the pilot, credited the success of the mission to extensive preparation, specialist training, and coordination among various teams. "Every Antarctic mission demands absolute precision, but winter operations raise the complexity significantly," he stated.

Skytraders described the operation as "extraordinary," highlighting Australia's leadership in specialist Antarctic aviation. The mission underscores the strong partnerships that support Antarctic programs worldwide. The U.S. National Science Foundation expressed gratitude to the first responders and international partners involved in the life-saving mission.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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