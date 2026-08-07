Ariana Grande 'Overwhelmed With Love' After Reaching Tour Milestone

Ariana Grande is feeling the love.

On Thursday (August 6), the "We Can't Be Friends" singer took to her Instagram to share stunning photos and videos alongside a message of love and thanks to fans after wrapping the North American leg of her Eternal Sunshine tour, saying that she "cannot believe" it has already come to an end. She will pick back up later this month for her final shows in London.

"i am overwhelmed with love and the deepest gratitude. thank you endlessly for the most special, beautiful, joyful and deeply fulfilling few months," she wrote in the caption. "i will cherish every moment of this time with you all & these memories forever. thank you, chicago ... london, i cannot wait to see you soon. i love you all more than ever."

Grande's post comes days after her rep said the singer would be "taking a step back from visibility" after her the end of her tour, citing "endless, ongoing public scrutiny." During her show in Chicago on Monday, the petal hitmaker addressed the reports on the news while getting "real" with the crowd about taking a break from the spotlight.

"The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing," she said. "It is something that I had decided, it's a plan I had quietly made a long time ago and it's a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."