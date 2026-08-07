Boy, 9, Left Asleep On School Bus Found Wandering Around Bus Yard

A nine-year-old boy in New Jersey was found wandering a school district bus yard after he was left alone on a school bus while sleeping, according to his mother. Wanda Chandler said her son boarded the bus around 8 a.m. as usual for his summer school program at Union Valley Elementary School in Blackwood.

Chandler told WPVI that her son had attended summer school for five weeks without incident before Thursday (August 6), when he apparently fell asleep during the ride. The bus driver reportedly did not notice the child was still on board and parked the bus at the district lot. Chandler says her son woke up, realized he was alone, and left the bus to wander the yard until he was found.

"Someone found him in the parking lot, asked him his name and age, took him inside, and that's how they discovered this whole thing happened," she told the news station.

No injuries were reported. Chandler expressed her concern about the incident and questioned how a child could be left behind unnoticed. The school district has not released an official statement regarding the matter as of Friday (August 7).

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about student safety on school transportation and may lead to a review of bus protocols in the district. Local authorities are investigating how the oversight occurred and whether any disciplinary action will be taken. Parents in the area are calling for improved procedures to ensure all children are accounted for before buses are locked and parked.