Chiefs QB May Not Play In Preseason

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may not participate in any preseason games as he recovers from a knee injury. Head coach Andy Reid stated today that he is leaning against playing Mahomes in the upcoming exhibition opener against the Los Angeles Rams, as well as in the second and third preseason games. This decision comes as Mahomes continues his rehabilitation from a torn ACL and LCL, injuries he sustained in a Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Mahomes underwent surgery in Dallas the day after the injury, and the typical recovery time for such an injury ranges from nine to twelve months. The Chiefs' season opener against the Denver Broncos is scheduled for September 14, giving Mahomes a tight timeline to return if his recovery progresses smoothly. According to Yahoo Sports, Reid has expressed confidence in Mahomes' ability to recover, noting that Mahomes has been spending extensive time rehabbing at the facility.

During recent OTAs, Mahomes participated in 7-on-7 drills but was kept out of 11-on-11 sessions. He wore a knee brace and was seen jogging and throwing passes. Despite his progress, Reid remains cautious, stating that Mahomes will not be rushed back into full contact until he clears all necessary checkpoints. Bleacher Report highlights Reid's emphasis on ensuring Mahomes' safety during his recovery.

In the meantime, the Chiefs have prepared for Mahomes' potential absence by acquiring quarterback Justin Fields from the New York Jets. Fields has been taking first-team reps during OTAs and is learning the Chiefs' system under Reid's guidance. The Chiefs are focused on having Mahomes ready for the regular season opener, with Reid and the team's medical staff closely monitoring his progress.