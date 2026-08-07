Dame Dash Reacts After Trustee Seeks To Auction Life Rights Amid Bankruptcy
By Tony M. Centeno
August 7, 2026
Dame Dash isn't happy about the latest report about his bankruptcy case.
On Thursday night, August 6, The Breakfast Club's Loren LoRosa reported that a trustee investigating Dash's bankruptcy case has filed a request to auction the Roc-a-Fella co-founder's life rights. In addition to his life story, the sale would also include his "voice, image, likeness, biography, and other identifying characteristics." It would also give the owner "the right to portray all the incidents, events, and situations of Seller’s life story from childhood through petition date." The request was filed because the trustee doesn't believe Dash is actually bankrupt.
Dame Dash filed for bankruptcy in September 2025 to avoid coughing up nearly $5 million he owed in judgment payments stemming from civil lawsuits he lost. The former label executive claimed he only had $5,000 to his name and no income to pay his debts, which also include child support and tax debts. Although he added a list of assets, Dash notably left off his life rights because, as attorney Christopher Brown told the New York Post, it's "the biggest asset he has.”
The trustee apparently knows this as well, which is partially why she's looking to auction off Dash's life rights. LoRosa reports that the trustee believes Dash has plenty of substantial material related to his life and career, including "over 100 hours of video content, photographs, and memorabilia spanning approximately 1990 through 2025." She also believes he's holding on to an unreleased film project based on his life known as "The Roc-a-Fella Movie."
Soon after the report went viral, Dame Dash shared his thoughts. In a video he uploaded to Instagram, Dash confirmed that "they won't let me go bankrupt" but was upset that the BC crew doesn't report on "any of the good stuff."
See his full statement below.