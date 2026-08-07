Dame Dash filed for bankruptcy in September 2025 to avoid coughing up nearly $5 million he owed in judgment payments stemming from civil lawsuits he lost. The former label executive claimed he only had $5,000 to his name and no income to pay his debts, which also include child support and tax debts. Although he added a list of assets, Dash notably left off his life rights because, as attorney Christopher Brown told the New York Post, it's "the biggest asset he has.”



The trustee apparently knows this as well, which is partially why she's looking to auction off Dash's life rights. LoRosa reports that the trustee believes Dash has plenty of substantial material related to his life and career, including "over 100 hours of video content, photographs, and memorabilia spanning approximately 1990 through 2025." She also believes he's holding on to an unreleased film project based on his life known as "The Roc-a-Fella Movie."



Soon after the report went viral, Dame Dash shared his thoughts. In a video he uploaded to Instagram, Dash confirmed that "they won't let me go bankrupt" but was upset that the BC crew doesn't report on "any of the good stuff."



See his full statement below.

