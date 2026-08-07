DOJ Finds Race-Based Discrimination In Duke Law Admissions

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has determined that Duke University School of Law engaged in race-based discrimination during its admissions process. According to the DOJ's findings, the law school used essay tags and other applicant characteristics tied to race, resulting in Black and Hispanic applicants being admitted at higher rates than similarly qualified White and Asian applicants. The DOJ plans to seek a settlement with Duke, but may pursue legal action if an agreement is not reached.

The investigation, conducted by the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, found that Duke Law's admissions practices violated the Civil Rights Act and a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that prohibits the use of race in college admissions. The DOJ's findings indicate that Duke Law attempted to preserve racial outcomes by using proxies such as diversity essay questions and Pell grant recipient status to influence admissions decisions.

The DOJ's letter to Duke Law, dated Thursday (August 6), accuses the school of intentionally discriminating against White and Asian applicants to increase diversity in its incoming classes. The department cites statistics showing that Black and Hispanic applicants were more likely to be admitted than White and Asian applicants with similar academic credentials.

Duke University has responded by stating that it is reviewing the DOJ's findings and remains committed to complying with the law. The university emphasized its dedication to maintaining its academic mission while adhering to legal requirements.

The DOJ's investigation into Duke Law is part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action. The department is also investigating similar issues at other institutions, including East Carolina University's Brody School of Medicine.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division stated, "Duke Law School doesn’t get a free pass to discriminate against White and Asian students simply because it thinks it has good intentions." The DOJ is seeking to bring Duke Law's admissions practices into compliance through settlement negotiations, but is prepared to file a lawsuit if necessary.