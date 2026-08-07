Don Lemon Seeks Dismissal Of Charges Over Protest Coverage

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon is asking a federal judge to dismiss charges related to his coverage of an anti-immigration enforcement protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lemon's attorneys argue that the case represents a "vindictive prosecution" by the Trump administration, targeting him for his journalistic work.

Lemon was indicted on federal civil rights and conspiracy charges after protesters interrupted a church service. He has pleaded not guilty, asserting that he was present as a journalist, not a participant. His lawyers claim his actions are protected by the First Amendment. According to The Hill, Lemon’s legal team has filed a motion to dismiss the charges, citing President Trump's alleged animosity towards Lemon and public hostility from senior Justice Department officials.

The protest occurred at Cities Church, where a pastor is affiliated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Lemon was arrested in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy Awards. His arrest, along with others, has drawn criticism from news media advocates and civil rights activists, who argue that it undermines press freedom. PBS reports that the charges include conspiracy and interfering with the First Amendment rights of worshippers.

Lemon maintains that he was documenting the protest as an independent journalist. His lawyer, Abbe Lowell, emphasized Lemon's role in shining light on the truth and holding power accountable. The case has sparked a debate on press freedoms, with some viewing the charges as an attempt to intimidate journalists. KCRA notes that Lemon was released without having to post bail and plans to fight the charges in Minnesota.